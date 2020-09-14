Sudha Ramakrishnan appointed as Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress chief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Advocate Sudha Ramakrishnan will officially take charge as the State President of Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress at Sathyamurthy Bhavan on Monday, according to a statement from Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.

Further, a relative of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, VS Kamalika and a retired police officer who sustained injuries during Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Anusuya, and another retired police officer J Sivakumar also will join the party, the statement added.