Tamil Nadu: Lukewarm response to ticket bookings for Deepavali special trains

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Train and bus ticket bookings for traveling for Deepavali, which fall on November 14, has so far received a lukewarm response from the passengers.

Even as the railways increased the advance reservation period for ticket booking for special trains up to 120 days, the ticket booking for Deepavali received a scant response in the highly- congested Chennai –Coimbatore section.

The advance booking for SETC buses, which caters long-distance commuters, has yet to start in most of the routes. Private omni buses too are yet to resume their operations.

With the State government having done away with the e-pass system for inter-district transportation, the bus and train services resumed from September 7.

Presently, 13 reserved special trains are being operated within the State, of which four run between Coimbatore and Chennai. Over 80 percent of tickets in sleeper and second class sitting and 95 percent AC berths remain vacant for travel from November 9 to 12. In addition, three special trains are operated to other States.

The sleeper berths in Chennai–Madurai, Chennai–Tiruchy (via mainline), and Chennai–Kanniyakumari routes fully occupied for November 11 and 12. The day trains from Chennai Egmore to Tiruchy, Karaikudi and Madurai remain unfilled.

Though the State government lightens the lockdown curbs, about 11 to 13 lakh people who left Chennai have not yet returned, said industrial sources.

“About 13 lakh people who live in Chennai for work and education purposes seem to have gone to their home towns during Covid-19 lockdown. A large chunk of this population appears not to have returned yet,” said a senior official from the transport department.

He added that government buses alone carried over six lakh commuters from Chennai to various parts of the State for the Deepavali festival last year.

Official sources from railways said though the State government has informed that it has no objection to operate trains in the State, the train services will be resumed depending on the public patronage and demand.

“The 13 trains which are being operated in congested sections are well patronised among the passengers. During November, depending on the demand, the decision on introducing additional trains in Chennai – Madurai and Chennai – Kanniyakumari routes will be taken. As of now, there is no plan to introduce any new trains,” said a railway official.