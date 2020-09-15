A mobile app to get all geo, ecological parameters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Development Policy Council (SDPC) has launched a first of its kind mobile app that will fetch details of geographical and ecological parameters of an area. The app will help in better planning and help policymakers minimise the overlapping of expenditure and effectively implement the scheme.

C Ponnaiyan, Vice-Chairman, SDPC released the user manual for the app and Dr P Durairasu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Chennai received the first copy. Anil Meshram, Member-Secretary, SDPC launched the mobile app.

In order to have an instant planning mechanism or vision-oriented approach at first instance, the app has been developed to capture all the data (attribute, photograph with geo-coordinates) pertaining to agriculture, health, forest, education, local economy, industries, water supply, roads, electricity, mobile network, and other government assets. Apart from that, the mobile application enables for capturing the requirements of the local population too.

An official release said at present SDPC has intended to have a clear understanding of the gaps or missing linkages in or within the schemes versus needs of the society versus the rate of growth.

Hence, it has been proposed to develop a universal data model that could accommodate all the schemes in the state and their implication in terms of spatial and attribute data at the micro-level.