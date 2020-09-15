STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM announces Anna Medals for 131 personnel

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced Anna Medals for 131 uniformed services personnel, to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai.

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced Anna Medals for 131 uniformed services personnel, to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai. The medal is being presented in recognition of outstanding devotion to duty of the personnel from police, fire, and rescue service, prison, home guards, fingerprint science, and forensic science. These Medals will be presented by the Chief Minister at a Ceremonial Medal Parade to be held later.

This year 100 police officers/personnel from the rank of Superintendent of Police to Grade-I Police Constables, 10 Fire and Rescue Service personnel from the rank of Deputy Director to Fireman, 10 Prison Service personnel from the rank of Assistant Jailor to Grade I Warder, five Home Guards personnel in the rank of Area Commander to Home Guard Jawan, two officers from Finger Print Science unit in the rank of  Deputy Superintendent of  Police and two officers from Forensic Science Department in the rank of Assistant Director/Scientific Officer have been awarded. The recipients are eligible for a bronze medal and a grant according to their ranks. 

Moreover, S Veeraraj, Station Officer and S Selvam Upgraded Leading Fireman, Fire and Rescue Services Station, Palayamkottai, have been awarded the Chief Minister’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry for rescuing S Ganesan (45) from committing suicide by jumping off from a 70-feet overhead water tank on August 15. 

