STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Let State decide on renaming metro station after MK: Madras HC

He said that a representation in this regard was made on August 3, but it was not considered.

Published: 15th September 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Monday refused to pass any direction on the plea to rename AG-DMS metro station after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and has left the decision to the State. Petitioner, P Radhakrishnan, secretary of Kalaignar Tamil Peravai, in his plea stated that it was not fair for the state government to ignore the name of former CM M Karunanidhi when it decided to name three different Metro stations after former Chief Ministers.

He said that a representation in this regard was made on August 3, but it was not considered. “Karunanidhi was instrumental in bringing Metro rail to Chennai,” he said. He alleged that exclusion of Karunanidhi’s name was politically motivated. On August 1, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced that the Metro Rail stations in Alandur, Central and Koyambedu would be named after CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and  J Jayalalithaa respectively. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court M Karunanidhi chennai metro
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp