Let State decide on renaming metro station after MK: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Monday refused to pass any direction on the plea to rename AG-DMS metro station after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and has left the decision to the State. Petitioner, P Radhakrishnan, secretary of Kalaignar Tamil Peravai, in his plea stated that it was not fair for the state government to ignore the name of former CM M Karunanidhi when it decided to name three different Metro stations after former Chief Ministers.

He said that a representation in this regard was made on August 3, but it was not considered. “Karunanidhi was instrumental in bringing Metro rail to Chennai,” he said. He alleged that exclusion of Karunanidhi’s name was politically motivated. On August 1, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced that the Metro Rail stations in Alandur, Central and Koyambedu would be named after CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa respectively.