Tamil Nadu reports 5,697 COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths

Northern and Western districts contribute most cases to the tally.

Published: 15th September 2020 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai alone recorded 989 cases. (File Photo)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5,697 Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths on Tuesday taking the tally to 5,14,208 and toll to 8,502 on Tuesday.

Chennai alone recorded 989 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 324, 198, and 283 cases respectively.

Other northern districts of Cuddalore (268), Villupuram (134), Vellore (134), Ranipet (92), Kallakurichi (127), Tirupathur (74) and Tiruvannamalai (189) together contributed 1,018 cases to the total tally. 

Indicating the current trend in the spread of the virus, as many as 1,519 cases were reported from the Western districts. Coimbatore leads the region with 485 cases, followed by Salem with 292 cases and Tirupur with 262. Nilgiris reported 85 cases, Dharmapuri 88, Krishnagiri 75, Namakkal 97 and Erode 135 cases.

The Central districts together have reported only 679 cases.

Of the central districts, Thanjavur reported the highest number of cases at 160, followed by Tiruvarur with 129, Nagapattinam with 111, and Tiruchy with 103 cases.

The remaining districts have reported cases in just double-digits: Pudukottai 63, Ariyalur 26, Karur 61, and Perambalur 26.

Meanwhile, the Southern districts which had dominated the State’s tally in past months added just 680 cases on the day.

Of them, 117 are from Tirunelveli, followed by 103 from Kanniyakumari, 84 from Thoothukudi, 83 from Madurai and 81 in Theni. Of the remaining southern districts, Dindigul reported 61 cases, Tenkasi 56, Virudunagar 41, Sivaganga 28 and Ramanathapuram 26.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deaths reported, only eight of the deceased did not have any comorbid conditions.

The State has tested 80,623 samples and 78,711 samples on the day. Tamil Nadu has discharged 5,735 more people, taking the total number of people discharged to 4,58,900. The State has 46,806 active
cases, as per the bulletin.

