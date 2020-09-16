‘19 Covid-infected babies successfully treated till now’

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: ESI Hospital Dean A Nirmala has said that the government facility has successfully treated a total of 19 Covid-infected babies since March. The official said that the hospital’s paediatric ward has a ventilator facility ready for babies who need oxygen support.

Among the 19 infected babies, Nirmala said four newborns are from Coimbatore, while the remaining are from the neighbouring districts. All the 19 babies underwent X-ray screening, blood test, and RT-PCR test during the treatment, she said and added that the hospital has treated 540 children since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

Sharing a few success stories, the official said that the doctors have performed life-saving surgery on a 45-day-old Covid-positive baby with pneumothorax condition. “A six-month-old baby with pyloric stenosis condition and a six-year-old child with NMDA-encephalitis were attended by the doctors recently,” she said, adding that 100 babies born at the hospital were given post-operative care.