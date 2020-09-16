STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A dozen universities in Tamil Nadu to hold final semester exams in September

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said that the secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the conduct of the examinations online, offline or through a combination of both modes

Published: 16th September 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University will hold the final semester exams from September 22-29 (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The exam season has arrived for college students in the state as the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday granted permission to 13 universities and the Director of Technical Education (DoTE) to conduct final semester exams this month.

Many universities had already announced the date of the exams and instructions for candidates appearing for them. Individual instructions can be found on the official websites of the varsities.

In a circular, the Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said that the secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the conduct of the examinations online, offline or through a combination of both modes.

ALSO READ: University of Madras students can write final semester exams at home with books at their side

The circular further stated that any educational institution that wants to conduct examinations will have to take prior approval of the government owing to the pandemic.

A total of 12 universities and the DoTE have opted for online examinations. While Mother Teresa Women's University, Kodaikanal, has opted for a blended mode, it is yet to announce the dates.

Here are the exam dates for the universities:

University of Madras, Chennai -- September 21-25
Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai -- September 17-30
Anna University, Chennai --  September 22-29
Bharathiar University, Coimbatore --  September 21-October 7
Bharathidasan University, Trichy --  September 21-25
Alagappa University, Karaikudi --  September 15 onwards
Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli --  September 21-30
Periyar University, Salem -- September 21-29
Tamil Nadu Open University, Chennai --  September 19-30
Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore --  September 16-23
Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, Chennai --  September 17-29
Annamalai University, Chidambaram --  September 21-30

