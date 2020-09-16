STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

When Stalin reiterated his demand for adopting a resolution opposing the NEP, the CM said the government would take a decision based on the report to be submitted by the two expert committees

Published: 16th September 2020 06:36 PM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Wednesday told the state Assembly that the AIADMK government was firm on the two-language policy and that the government would take further action regarding the new National Education Policy based on the recommendations of the committees constituted to study it.

Replying to the discussion on the NEP during the zero hour, Sengottaiyan said the Centre had sent the draft NEP on January 31, 2019, and the views of the state government were conveyed to the Centre on August 26, 2019. The state had firmly said that it would adopt only the two-language formula and would continue to oppose the three-language formula. It was also conveyed that the 10+2+3 education system would continue and that the proposed 5+3+3+4 system cannot be accepted.

Recalling that late leaders including CN Annadurai were firm on the two-language policy, Sengottaiyan said the present government too would be firm on that. The Chief Minister had also written a letter to the Prime Minister reiterating the two-language policy on June 26, 2019.

After the two committees submit their views on the other aspects of the NEP, the state government would take a decision on that. The minister asserted that though the draft NEP insisted on the
three-language policy, the AIADMK government would not allow it. It would not allow any harm to social justice and federal principles.

Speaking on the issue, Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin said the two committees constituted to study the NEP should be expanded. Further, the Chief Minister should convene an all-party meeting to discuss the policy as well as convene a special session of the state Assembly to pass a resolution opposing the NEP.

When Stalin reiterated his demand for adopting a resolution opposing the NEP, the Chief Minister and school education minister said the government would take a decision based on the report to be submitted by the two expert committees. Objecting to the refusal to pass a resolution, Stalin led his members in a walkout.

