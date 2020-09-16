STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid receding due to joint efforts, says CM Palaniswami

Responding to a debate in the Assembly on the pandemic, Palaniswami said recovery rate in Tamil Nadu is the highest (89%) in the country while mortality rate is the lowest (1.67%)

Published: 16th September 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai on Tuesday;

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday told the Assembly that the coronavirus infection had started receding in Tamil Nadu owing to the concerted efforts of the State government.
Responding to a debate on corona developments, Palaniswami said recovery rate was the highest in Tamil Nadu (89 per cent) while mortality rate the lowest (1.67 per cent) and it became possible due to precautionary measures taken by the government.  

Deputy Leader of Opposition Durai Murugan said that though the government had promised in March that it  would see to it that people would not die of this infection, there had been thousands of deaths in Tamil Nadu during the past few months.

Responding, the Chief Minister said, “It is the government’s stand that not even a single life should be lost. But, this pandemic is new to the world and there is no vaccine for it till now. Despite that, the government has ensured the recovery of over  4.5 lakh people from this infection.

While the infection is going up in many States, it has started receding in Tamil Nadu, thanks to the action taken by the government.”  Palaniswami also said the government has done its best to create awareness of the infection and the ways in which the people should be careful.  

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said of the 1.67 per cent mortality rate, only 0.3 per cent was actually because of this infection while the rest had died to co-morbidities. Speaking on this issue, Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin said the AIADMK had miserably failed in containing the infection and only due to this, the total number of cases had gone above five lakh till date.  

Stalin also demanded that the Chief Minister table a White Paper on the procurement of corona equipment, appointments made in this regard, details of those affected, those recovered, those who died of this infection, the amount spent on preventive measures, the impact on the industry and economy.

‘Won’t allow dam at Mekedatu’ 
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday asserted that the Tamil Nadu government would not allow the Karnataka government to build a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu since the Supreme Court verdict had very clearly said that the flow of water cannot be obstructed and diverted. Responding to the issue raised by Deputy Leader of Opposition Durai Murugan regarding the report that a delegation from Karnataka would be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission for constructing the dam at Mekedatu, the Chief Minister said already Karnataka had unsuccessfully raised this issue before the Cauvery Water Management Authority. A case was also pending before the SC in this regard. As such, Tamil Nadu would never allow Karnataka to construct a dam at Mekedatu, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami COVID 19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp