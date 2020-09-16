Covid receding due to joint efforts, says CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday told the Assembly that the coronavirus infection had started receding in Tamil Nadu owing to the concerted efforts of the State government.

Responding to a debate on corona developments, Palaniswami said recovery rate was the highest in Tamil Nadu (89 per cent) while mortality rate the lowest (1.67 per cent) and it became possible due to precautionary measures taken by the government.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Durai Murugan said that though the government had promised in March that it would see to it that people would not die of this infection, there had been thousands of deaths in Tamil Nadu during the past few months.

Responding, the Chief Minister said, “It is the government’s stand that not even a single life should be lost. But, this pandemic is new to the world and there is no vaccine for it till now. Despite that, the government has ensured the recovery of over 4.5 lakh people from this infection.

While the infection is going up in many States, it has started receding in Tamil Nadu, thanks to the action taken by the government.” Palaniswami also said the government has done its best to create awareness of the infection and the ways in which the people should be careful.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said of the 1.67 per cent mortality rate, only 0.3 per cent was actually because of this infection while the rest had died to co-morbidities. Speaking on this issue, Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin said the AIADMK had miserably failed in containing the infection and only due to this, the total number of cases had gone above five lakh till date.

Stalin also demanded that the Chief Minister table a White Paper on the procurement of corona equipment, appointments made in this regard, details of those affected, those recovered, those who died of this infection, the amount spent on preventive measures, the impact on the industry and economy.

‘Won’t allow dam at Mekedatu’

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday asserted that the Tamil Nadu government would not allow the Karnataka government to build a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu since the Supreme Court verdict had very clearly said that the flow of water cannot be obstructed and diverted. Responding to the issue raised by Deputy Leader of Opposition Durai Murugan regarding the report that a delegation from Karnataka would be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission for constructing the dam at Mekedatu, the Chief Minister said already Karnataka had unsuccessfully raised this issue before the Cauvery Water Management Authority. A case was also pending before the SC in this regard. As such, Tamil Nadu would never allow Karnataka to construct a dam at Mekedatu, he added.