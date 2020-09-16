Tamil Nadu govt to push for stricter punishment for crimes against women and children

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in the assembly session on Wednesday, announced that steps would be taken for stricter punishment for crimes against women and children.

According to the announcement, with the central government's concurrence, steps would be taken to make the following amendments to Crimes against Women under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC).

Under section 304 B, the minimum sentence of seven years awarded for dowry deaths will be increased to ten years of imprisonment.

Similarly, under section 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), the existing provisions for minimum imprisonment of three years will be raised to a minimum of five years and a maximum of seven, the announcement under rule 110 said.

Further, repeated offences under section 354 D (stalking), may be awarded a maximum imprisonment of seven years instead of five years.

Under section 372 (Selling minors for the purposes of prostitution etc) and section 373 (Buying minors for purposes of prostitution etc), a minimum of seven years imprisonment and a maximum of life imprisonment will be recommended to the Centre, the announcement said.

Further, several initiatives by 'Amma's government', including the TN police's Crimes against Women and Children unit that has been operating since March 6 last year and Amma patrol vehicles to deter

crimes against women and children and create awareness against use of drugs among children and child marriage, are already in place, the announcement said.