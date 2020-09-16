STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai medical college doctors allege discrimination on COVID ward duty, dean denies charges

Their major grievance is that they were forced to work for 12 hours a day but their counterparts in the Anaesthesia department were spared from attending regular COVID ward duty.

Published: 16th September 2020 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, covid, doctor

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Assistant professors attached to the general medicine department in Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital (GTMCH) have alleged discrimination in the allocation of COVID isolation ward duty forcing them to work for long hours.

The issue, which has been going on for a while, reached its boiling point when the aggrieved assistant professors of general medicine shot off memorandums to the Chief Minister’s special cell and top authorities of the Health Department.

Their major grievance is that they were forced to work for 12 hours a day but their counterparts in the Anaesthesia department were spared from attending regular COVID ward duty.

“We are forced to sweat it out at least 12 hours a day. But the assistant professors from the Anaesthesia department are not posted for regular COVID ward duty, they escape the ordeal with only on-call duty,” alleged an aggrieved assistant professor of general medicine.

Overexposure at the COVID ward is stated to have been taking a heavy toll on their mental and physical health, he stated while blaming the top authorities of the administration of acting in partisan owing to pressure from a senior most hand in the hospital.

However, GTMCH dean Dr Thirumal Babu denied the charges.

“We have told them to work in an eight-hour shift in a day but they preferred to do 12-hour shift. They do so only to take two weeks quarantine rest,” he said.

The dean stated that there are 17 assistant professors serving with the general medicine department, so there is no question of workload for them, while the Anaesthesia department only 8 assistant professors.

“I have already taken efforts to sort out certain issues between the two departments. There is nothing serious to take it to the CM cell,” he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID ward Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital GTMCH
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp