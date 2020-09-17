Blueprint of SkillTech online university unveiled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday unveiled the blueprint of SkillTech University, an Online platform offering training in future skills in flexible learning environment with high levels of industry participation.

The blueprint, which was unveiled by Information Technology secretary Hans Raj Verma Verma, would benefit industries, government and students and the courses will be up-to-date with evolving industries requirement. Key focus will be collaboration with government to provide regulatory framework as well as funding. It will focus on automative, transport logistics, construction etc.

The platform will be different and work is going on. Speaking during the panel discussion ‘Unveiling of the Blueprint for a Skill Tech University and launch of the Skill Tech University in Tamil Nadu, an event organised by Confederation of Indian Industry, Varma said that the university will skill one lakh workforce and make the youth industry-ready.

“We have a largest base of MSMEs and if it need to be competitive, then the skills have to be upgraded,” he said. Industries secretary N Muruganandamhighlighted the skill-deficit the state is facing. Quoting the study done by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation last year, he said that by 2025 the state will be facing a shortage of 16 lakh skilled and semi-skilled workers.