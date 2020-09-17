STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai youth found hanging from tree after being summoned by cops, kin allege foul play

Police ruled out harassment and maintained that the youth killed himself out of fear

Published: 17th September 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Police

Madurai District Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar rushed to the spot and spoke to the family members (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 20-year-old youth who had been summoned for a police inquiry was later found hanging from a tree in Sindhupatti police station limits near Peraiyur on Thursday. Family members alleged foul play behind his death, claiming that the police had assaulted him.  

The deceased youth was identified as K Ramesh (20) of Anaikaraipatti village in the district. Ramesh's brother allegedly eloped with a girl a few days back. The family members of the girl lodged a complaint leading to the police department taking him for an inquiry on Wednesday.

After a detailed inquiry, the Saptur police asked him to come again on Thursday. Subsequently, he left the house on Thursday and was found dead.

Madurai District Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar rushed to the spot and spoke to the family members. Meanwhile, the police ruled out harassment and maintained that the youth killed himself out of fear.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

