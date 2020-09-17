STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NCSC seeks report from Coimbatore Collector on threats issued to Dalit farmer by caste Hindus

In a complaint N Palanisamy, sought the commission's intervention for removal of a wall constructed by blocking 60-feet road which passes through the gated community in the name of fencing.

Published: 17th September 2020 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Caste

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Collector K Rajamani and the City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan seeking a detailed report within 15 days on the alleged threats issued to a Dalit farmer by a group of caste Hindus residing in a gated community in Kallimadai.

In a complaint, the 87-year-old farmer, N Palanisamy, sought the commission's intervention for the removal of a wall constructed by blocking a 60-feet scheme road which passes through the gated community - Shruthi Enclave - in the name of fencing.

The farmer alleged that ever since the wall was erected around 10 years ago, members of two families (including his) who are residing in Narayanan Thottam, adjacent to the 8-acre gated community, are forced to take a detour to get to the other side of the locality.  

In the petition, the farmer also alleged that the enclave did not get an approval as a gated community during the promotion stage. "The builder of the gated community got the approval with an assurance to retain the 60-feet road unblocked to the people residing in Narayanan Thottam," Palanisamy said.
 
Palanisamy also alleged that the wall was constructed with an intention to ensure the Dalit families do not enter the gated community. Even as he has been fighting a court battle for the last 10 years, the farmer alleged that he was threatened by caste Hindus for pursuing the case relentlessly.
 
Speaking to TNIE, general secretary of a non-political farmers' association P Kandasamy said, "According to Crpc 142, the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) should interfere in any land dispute if any one of the parties violates the status quo in a case. In this case, members from the gated community have threatened the octogenarian by using goons. This has forced us to seek the NCSC's intervention into the issue."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Tamil Nadu Caste discrimination K Rajamani
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp