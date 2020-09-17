STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry to prosecute people who fail to report Covid-19 symptoms

Violators will be prosecuted under law and responsibility will be fixed on the family members, Lt Governor  Kiran Bedi said.

Published: 17th September 2020 09:28 PM

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The territorial administration has proposed to prosecute people who fail to report Covid symptoms immediately after they develop them, according to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

Referring to a briefing by Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner A Anbarasu, the Lt Governor said that violators will be prosecuted under law and responsibility will be fixed on the family members. Orders will be issued under Section 188 of IPC and 144 Cr P.C. 

The decision was taken to minimize the late reporting of infections leading to death. The Union Territory has a mortality rate of 2.01 percent at present which is higher than the national average (1.9 percent). 

The imposition of the penalty for violation of home quarantine has been approved and will be enforced to prevent Covid-positive persons from mingling with healthy people.

Primary Health Centres (PHCs) would be monitored and ranked based on the number of samples collected, contact tracing, surveillance, visits by medical officers, Asha workers and ANMS and other parameters, she said.

