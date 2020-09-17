STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special teams set up to crack down on COVID norm violations in Ranipet; Rs 68,000 collected so far

Officials are empowered to slap fines on those who are found violating the SOP and social distancing norms in their respective jurisdictional areas.

Published: 17th September 2020 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Police fine, traffic violation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RANIPET: In order to crack down on the violations of COVID safety norms by individuals and standard operating procedures (SOP) by firms, special teams have been formed in Ranipet district. On Wednesday, the enforcement officials slapped fines on 150 persons for the violations.

The special teams, consisting of officials from various government departments and agencies including 18 Revenue Inspectors, 26 Health Inspectors, 36 police Sub Inspectors, 9 Sanitary Inspectors and 9 Executive Officers of town panchayats, were constituted by district collector S Divyadharshini to go after those violating the SOPs.

These officials are empowered to slap fines on those who are found violating the SOP and social distancing norms in their respective jurisdictional areas.

The Tamil Nadu government has recently promulgated an ordinance - Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, to effectively ensure adherence to COVID norms in the wake of lockdown relaxations.

The fine amount for violations are:

  • Rs. 500 for quarantine norms violation,
  • Rs. 200 for not wearing face mask covering nose and mouth,
  • Rs. 500 each for spitting in public places and violating social distancing norms in public places,
  • Rs. 5,000 for violation of SOP in salons, spas, gyms, commercial establishments, and other public places,
  • Rs. 500 for violations in declared containment areas committed by individuals
  • and Rs. 5,000 for vehicles and commercial establishments.

Ranipet Sub-Collector and Arakkonam RDO are the designated officers for implementing the law on slapping fine for violations.

The authorities have already begun to penalize the violators with fines in the district.

“On Wednesday, 150 persons were fined for violation of social distancing norms and non-compliance of wearing masks. Rs. 25,700 was collected from them,” a top official of Health Department said.

He added that the fine was imposed on individuals and shop keepers.

So far Rs. 68,000 fine amount has been collected across Ranipet district, the official informed.

Commercial establishments are yet to be checked for compliance of SOP, he noted.

