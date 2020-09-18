12 injured as gas balloons explode during Modi's birthday celebration in Chennai

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 12 people suffered burn injuries when about a hundred hydrogen-filled balloons exploded during a gathering here on Friday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Police said a BJP functionary was holding the balloons which were to be released later in the air when firecrackers were also burst as part of the celebrations. A spark from the firecrackers is believed to have set the balloons explode.

Police have booked a case since the gathering was organised without permission.

While the nation celebrated the birthday of the Prime Minister on Thursday, a group of people in Padi in Chennai led by a BJP farmer association functionary had planned a gathering on Friday morning.

“At least 100 people were gathered at Padavattamman Koil street at Padi to welcome one Muthuraman, who is the BJP farmer association functionary. The people were holding hundreds of balloons filled with hydrogen gas. They were planning to release 2000 balloons into the air, but did not get permission from the police,” said Porkodi, Inspector of Korattur police station.

The functionaries burst crackers to welcome Muthuraman and a functionary was holding about a hundred balloons nearby.

“While the people welcomed Muthuraman with garlands, the crackers were bursting in the background. One flame from the cracker hit the hydrogen balloon and the entire set exploded,” said the police officer. The people were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital with burn injuries. The Korattur police registered a case and said that they all suffered minor injuries.