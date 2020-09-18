STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

63 doctors from Tamil Nadu including 12 from Chennai died due to COVID-19: IMA data

In a press release, the association said, "We demand they be acknowledged and treated as martyrs. Their families and children deserve solace and solatium from the national government."

Published: 18th September 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sixty-three doctors have died due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, of whom 12 are from Chennai, according to data released by the Indian Medical Association Headquarters, Delhi.

The association has published a list of 382 doctors who died of COVID-19 and the majority of them are general practitioners.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the association said, "We demand they be acknowledged and treated as martyrs. Their families and children deserve solace and solatium from the national government."

Dr Rajan Sharma, National President, IMA, and R V Asokan, Honorary Secretary General, IMA, in the press release said, "Honorable Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's statement in parliament acknowledged the contribution of health care workers during this pandemic. It faithfully conceals the morbidity and mortality of doctors, nurses and health care workers. This indifference to the sacrifice of doctors and health care workers is the reality of COVID-19."

"It appears that they are dispensable. No nation has lost so many doctors and health care workers like India," they said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the data released by the IMA, the Tamil Nadu State Branch President Dr CN Raja said they are still collecting the figures in Tamil Nadu and have asked office bearers to submit relevant documents.

Dr Raja also said the data was released to demand relief from the government for the deceased doctors' families but the issue was getting politicised in Tamil Nadu.

"The purpose of releasing the data is to get a solatium from the state and Union governments. But that has not been met. Instead, the number is getting politicised and that has become a big headache for us. We have asked the state government itself to collect the data from the district levels and publish it openly. We have now learnt that the state government has instructed the joint directors of the health services in the districts to collect the data at the district level. So let them do it and publish the Tamil Nadu figures," Dr Raja said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Medical Association COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp