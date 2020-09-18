STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
About 40 per cent of Tamil Nadu school syllabus cut for coming academic year: Sengottaiyan

The committee was formed to look into reducing the school syllabus for the coming academic year in view of the pandemic and associated lockdown following which schools have yet to fully reopen. 

Published: 18th September 2020 11:19 PM

Sengottaiyan

School Education Minister and AIADMK organising secretary KA Sengottaiyan. (File | Express)

By Express News Service

ERODE: About 40 per cent of the syllabus has been reduced for school students in Tamil Nadu for the 2020-21 academic year, based on a report submitted by an 18-member committee, State School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said on Friday.

Speaking to the reporters at Nambiyur in Gobichettipalayam block, the minister said that the committee had submitted its report last month. “Based on their report 40 per cent of the syllabus has been reduced," he said. 

Commenting on the recent National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the minister said that 90 per cent of the 180 questions in the test were covered in the Tamil Nadu State Board syllabus.

With the revised syllabus, students would be equipped to face any competitive examinations, he added.

The minister said that on Saturdays, classes broadcast on Kalvi TV would stream for six hours so that the students of government and government-aided schools can clarify their doubts.

When asked about the demand of part-time teachers for regularisation of jobs, he said that they were only recruited as part-time teachers for a monthly pay of Rs 5000 which was later increased to Rs 7,700.

