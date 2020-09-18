STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Angered by 'break-up', Pollachi man beats up 15-year-old girl, cuts off her hair

According to the police, the man, an employee of a private firm, and the girl are from the village near Anaimalai in Coimbatore district. The man was demanding they continue the relationship.
 

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old man in Pollachi was arrested on Friday after he allegedly threatened and physically assaulted a 15-year-old girl and chopped off her hair. Police said that he had developed a relationship with the Class 9 student but she stopped speaking to him recently after her parents scolded her. Angered by this, the man waylaid her on Thursday.  
  
Based on a complaint from the girl, the youth was booked under provisions of the POCSO act and Sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (i) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The man was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday night, said police.
  
According to the police, the man, an employee of a private firm, and the girl are from the village near Anaimalai in Coimbatore district. The man was demanding they continue the relationship.

On Thursday morning, when the girl was walking by in the village, the man waylaid her and asked why she had stopped speaking to him.

When she refused to respond, he allegedly physically assaulted her and cut her hair before fleeing. When her parents learned of the incident, they lodged a complaint against the man with the Anaimalai police.

Pollachi Tamil Nadu Crimes against women POCSO
