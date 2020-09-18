STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court notices go digital, to be served through mobile apps

e-seva centres have all been upgraded with e-court services portal and the same was also launched on Thursday by the Madras High Court.

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to dispense court services digitally, ensure transparency and reduce data entry at multiple points, the Madras High Court on Thursday launched the National Service and Tracking of Electronic Processes (NSTEP) project. 

At a cost of Rs 3 crore, 2,900 android phones were distributed to court staff especially bailiffs across the State for sending court notices, computer committee chairman justice TS Sivagnanam said during the launch event. Information Communication and Technology infrastructure of e-court services was also upgraded.

Case Information System (CIS) software, installed at all courts across India, facilitates generation of orders in PDF format, and these files will be transferred to individuals. Sivagnanam also pointed out the success of virtual courts through which a total of 1,29,068 cases were disposed off across the State from March 26 till September 15. A total of 1.83 lakh cases were registered during the same period. 

Supreme Court Justice and e-committee chairman DY Chandrachud, speaking at the event, stressed that courts in the country have to reach out to all masses, for which services like the NSTEP must be readied. “As members of the judiciary, we should use internet and e-seva centres to bridge the technological divide in India,” he added. 

e-seva centres have all been upgraded with e-court services portal and the same was also launched on Thursday by the Madras High Court. High Court Chief Justice AP Sahi also spoke on the advantages of virtual hearing in courts, during the event.

