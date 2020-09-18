STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Guv, CM, other leaders wish PM on 70th birthday

The governor wished the PM saying, “India is making rapid strides under your visionary leadership and taking its rightful place in the community of nations.

Published: 18th September 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday organised by BJP party members at Pondy Bazaar in Chennai on Thursday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and leaders of various political parties extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday.

The governor wished the PM saying, “India is making rapid strides under your visionary leadership and taking its rightful place in the community of nations. Your leadership, along with dedication and pragmatic approach in serving the nation, and innovations in administration have laid a strong foundation for India to emerge as a global leader.

File picture of Nawab Mohammed
Abdul Ali with Narendra Modi

May God the Almighty bless you with happiness, good health and many more years of dedicated service to the Nation.” Chief Minister Palaniswami, in his greetings, said, “On the joyous occasion of your birthday, I would like to convey my warm wishes to you for a wonderful year ahead.

I pray that the Almighty grant you many more years of good health and strength to serve our nation.” In his message, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam wished the Prime Minister success in his goal of taking the nation to unprecedented heights.

DMK president MK Stalin greeted saying, “Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy birthday. May you have a long life with good health and continue your service to the nation.” Besides, DMDK founder president Vijayakant, BJP State unit president L Murugan and others also extended birthday wishes to PM Modi. The State BJP unit had arranged various events in the city to celebrate the PM’s 70th birthday.

Prince of Arcot extends  wishes to Modi
Chennai: Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday. “The nation looks forward to peaceful co-existence of all communities in our great secular country, under your able and dynamic leadership, so that India can develop and progress in the years to come,” he said in a statement. Prince of Arcot also said that he would pray to Allah to grant the Prime Minister good health and a long life to enable him to serve ‘humanity, irrespective of caste, creed or religion and lead the nation for many years to come’. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banwarilal Purohit Edappadi K Palaniswami Narendra Modi
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp