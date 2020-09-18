Guv, CM, other leaders wish PM on 70th birthday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and leaders of various political parties extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday.

The governor wished the PM saying, “India is making rapid strides under your visionary leadership and taking its rightful place in the community of nations. Your leadership, along with dedication and pragmatic approach in serving the nation, and innovations in administration have laid a strong foundation for India to emerge as a global leader.

File picture of Nawab Mohammed

Abdul Ali with Narendra Modi

May God the Almighty bless you with happiness, good health and many more years of dedicated service to the Nation.” Chief Minister Palaniswami, in his greetings, said, “On the joyous occasion of your birthday, I would like to convey my warm wishes to you for a wonderful year ahead.

I pray that the Almighty grant you many more years of good health and strength to serve our nation.” In his message, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam wished the Prime Minister success in his goal of taking the nation to unprecedented heights.

DMK president MK Stalin greeted saying, “Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy birthday. May you have a long life with good health and continue your service to the nation.” Besides, DMDK founder president Vijayakant, BJP State unit president L Murugan and others also extended birthday wishes to PM Modi. The State BJP unit had arranged various events in the city to celebrate the PM’s 70th birthday.

Prince of Arcot extends wishes to Modi

Chennai: Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday. “The nation looks forward to peaceful co-existence of all communities in our great secular country, under your able and dynamic leadership, so that India can develop and progress in the years to come,” he said in a statement. Prince of Arcot also said that he would pray to Allah to grant the Prime Minister good health and a long life to enable him to serve ‘humanity, irrespective of caste, creed or religion and lead the nation for many years to come’.