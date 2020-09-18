STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 45,000 kids with Covid treated in Tamil Nadu: Vijayabaskar

Health minister releases data as Chennai adds 992 fresh cases

Published: 18th September 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

A policeman donning face mask with message ‘Protect Everyone’ to spread Covid-19 awareness, near Ice House in Chennai | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu reported 5,560 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the Health Minister, C Vijayabaskar, in a press statement, said over 45,000 children, who tested positive in the State, had been treated so far.

The release, quoting the minister said, in Chennai alone, the Government Institute of Child Health at Egmore has treated 542 children as in-patients, while 372 others were under home quarantine; as many as 30 children who tested positive with their parents were treated at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Among them were children with heart disease, blood cancer, pneumonia, and other congenital defects. Many children also had symptoms like cold, cough and throat pain. The total number of children who have been treated by the Health Department in various government hospitals across the state stands at 45,222, the release said.

Meanwhile, the day’s caseload in Chennai alone was 992, followed by Coimbatore with 530. Chennai’s neighbouring districts Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 283, 187, and 239 cases respectively. Among other districts, Cuddalore reported 206 cases, and Salem, 291. 

Even as 59 deaths were reported, taking the State toll to 8,618, the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation MD P Umanath said the Health Department had placed orders for additional two lakh vials of the life-saving Remdesivir drug for treatment. “We have already purchased 1,67,500 vials. Now we have ordered for two lakh more, which are under supply,” he said. Additionally, one government lab and three private labs were approved for testing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Covid-19 recovery rate C Vijayabaskar
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp