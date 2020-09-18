Over 45,000 kids with Covid treated in Tamil Nadu: Vijayabaskar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu reported 5,560 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the Health Minister, C Vijayabaskar, in a press statement, said over 45,000 children, who tested positive in the State, had been treated so far.

The release, quoting the minister said, in Chennai alone, the Government Institute of Child Health at Egmore has treated 542 children as in-patients, while 372 others were under home quarantine; as many as 30 children who tested positive with their parents were treated at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Among them were children with heart disease, blood cancer, pneumonia, and other congenital defects. Many children also had symptoms like cold, cough and throat pain. The total number of children who have been treated by the Health Department in various government hospitals across the state stands at 45,222, the release said.

Meanwhile, the day’s caseload in Chennai alone was 992, followed by Coimbatore with 530. Chennai’s neighbouring districts Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 283, 187, and 239 cases respectively. Among other districts, Cuddalore reported 206 cases, and Salem, 291.

Even as 59 deaths were reported, taking the State toll to 8,618, the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation MD P Umanath said the Health Department had placed orders for additional two lakh vials of the life-saving Remdesivir drug for treatment. “We have already purchased 1,67,500 vials. Now we have ordered for two lakh more, which are under supply,” he said. Additionally, one government lab and three private labs were approved for testing.