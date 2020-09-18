Tamil Nadu man uploads private photos of wife on social media demanding dowry, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly posting private photos of his wife on a social media platform because she did not give him Rs 10 lakh as dowry.

According to the police the accused identified as R Vijayabharathi, 29 from Thiruvotriyur is working in a private insurance company in the city.

"The victim had separated from her first marriage about five years ago and married Vijayabharathi on January this year. According to the victim the man had harrassed and hit her several times because she did not pay Rs 10 lakh dowry as promised," said a police officer.

Recently the victim had left to her mother's place and came to know that Vijayabharathi had uploaded her private pictures on Facebook, said the police.

She lodged a complaint at the Villivakkam all-women police station, on Wednesday. Police arrested Vijayabharathi and remanded him in judicial custody.