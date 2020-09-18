STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur man receives unsolicited ‘DIY bomb kit’ by courier

On Thursday, a courier service in Orathanadu informed him that a parcel was received in his name. His father, Karunanidhi, went to Orathanadu and collected the parcel.

Published: 18th September 2020 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

courier

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Forget bomb threats, someone couriered this 27-year-old man all the materials required to build his own bomb. Police suspect the mystery sender might be linked to a business venture in which K Arivazhagan was a part of. 

The victim, K Arivazhagan, is an engineering graduate from Kannandangudi West village, near Orathanadu in Thanjavur district.

On Thursday, a courier service in Orathanadu informed him that a parcel was received in his name. His father, Karunanidhi, went to Orathanadu and collected the parcel.

When Arivazhagan opened it on Friday, police said, he was shocked to find gelatin sticks and the electrical components to make a detonator.

The father son duo then called the Orathanadu police. The Bomb detection and disposal squad police personnel seized the contents. 

Police found that the address from which the parcel was booked in Tiruchy does not exist. However, they suspect that a finance company in Tiruchy with which Arivazhagan was associated may have a role and are investigating. 

Arivazhagan was part of a network created by the  finance company, which assured a doubling of investment in 10 months.

Arivazhagan got his friends and relatives to join the company and, through him, around Rs 55 lakh was invested in the company.

However, the company allegedly reneged on its promise of doubling their investment and a cheque given by it bounced. Arivazhagan reportedly submitted a petition about the company to the district police on September 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu K Arivazhagan Kannandangudi Thanjavur
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp