Thanjavur man receives unsolicited ‘DIY bomb kit’ by courier

THANJAVUR: Forget bomb threats, someone couriered this 27-year-old man all the materials required to build his own bomb. Police suspect the mystery sender might be linked to a business venture in which K Arivazhagan was a part of.

The victim, K Arivazhagan, is an engineering graduate from Kannandangudi West village, near Orathanadu in Thanjavur district.

On Thursday, a courier service in Orathanadu informed him that a parcel was received in his name. His father, Karunanidhi, went to Orathanadu and collected the parcel.

When Arivazhagan opened it on Friday, police said, he was shocked to find gelatin sticks and the electrical components to make a detonator.

The father son duo then called the Orathanadu police. The Bomb detection and disposal squad police personnel seized the contents.

Police found that the address from which the parcel was booked in Tiruchy does not exist. However, they suspect that a finance company in Tiruchy with which Arivazhagan was associated may have a role and are investigating.

Arivazhagan was part of a network created by the finance company, which assured a doubling of investment in 10 months.

Arivazhagan got his friends and relatives to join the company and, through him, around Rs 55 lakh was invested in the company.

However, the company allegedly reneged on its promise of doubling their investment and a cheque given by it bounced. Arivazhagan reportedly submitted a petition about the company to the district police on September 1.