STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

US firm, IIT-M collaborate to bring rapid test to India

Point-of-care diagnostics, or near-patient testing, is a type of medical diagnostic test that enables accurate results within minutes.

Published: 18th September 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ricovr Healthcare Inc., a US-based rapid diagnostics platform company, and IIT-Madras have developed a point-of-care Covid-19 antigen test that can provide results in five minutes using saliva samples, said a statement on Thursday.

Point-of-care diagnostics, or near-patient testing, is a type of medical diagnostic test that enables accurate results within minutes. This project won the prestigious ‘Ignition Grants’ Award from the US India Science and Technology Endowment Fund (USISTEF), the statement said adding that the grant was won after a binational review process to address the Covid-19 challenge. USISTEF is a joint fund established by the US and India.

IIT-M is collaborating with Ricovr to bring this antigen test to the market soon. VV Raghavendra Sai, Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT Madras, said, “This technology is different from other molecular and antibody-based tests in that it can detect the presence of active viral particles on the spot without needing a specialised apparatus.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rapid test IIT-Madras Covid-19
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp