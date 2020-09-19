Chief secretary asks IAS officers to monitor monsoon works in all dists

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam on Friday chaired a monsoon-preparedness meeting with secretaries of all departments, heads of various departments, the Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force, and the commissioner of Chennai Corporation.

He also directed the IAS officers appointed to monitor the rain-related works in 37 districts and as well as the 15 zones of Chennai Corporation to submit their monsoon-preparedness report soon. During the meeting, the chief secretary reviewed the progress made in the Coastal Disaster Risk Reduction Project and advised the officers to use TN-SMART mobile app and Emergency Warning Systems during the emergency relief works and for precautionary steps during disaster times.

He also directed that the officers should check the already identified relief camps and if necessary, the number of such relief camps should be increased. Shanmugam said mock drills for disaster times should be conducted soon with not more than 50 personnel. All precautions for preventing the spread of Corona infection should be taken.