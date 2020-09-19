Fans ready to echo Chennai Super Kings’ roars

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With Mumbai Indians squaring off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the UAE, fans who could not make it to the ground are looking for a blessing in disguise.

Members of Whistle Podu Army, the official fan club of CSK, would be donning the role of a virtual audience during the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. They said they would be connecting through a video-conference during the live match and arrangements have been made to display the virtual crowd back at the stadium.

One of the members from Coimbatore, Annop Samraj (37) said there are guidelines for being part of the virtual event.

"This is the first time such an arrangement has been made. We will be able to comprehend the experience only during the match. As of now, we are very excited to be part of it," he said.

Elaborating on it, Samraj said that a participant has to be present before the camera throughout the first innings and no screens must be left empty. "Similarly, the audience can decorate their backdrop as they wish and can accommodate their family members too."

"Only 50 audiences per fan club are allowed to take part in the video-conference using a virtual ticket," he said.

Another member from Pollachi, 27-year-old S Arravindan said that he misses being physically present in the stadium and likened it to watching a movie in the theatre and on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

"In the stadium, you can express your emotions, befriend others, and have fan banter," he said.

As far as virtual cheering is concerned, Arravindan said the organisers of the match would record the expressions of some audiences if they are very creative and telecast it later.

Co-founder of WPA, Prabhu Damodaran, said, "At least 50 members of the fan club from India and overseas would be taking part in the event. Several members are ready to fly UAE. But, due to Covid restrictions, we will be enjoying the match from our houses. I will be happy to see 'Thala' (MS Dhoni) back."