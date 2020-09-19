STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MGR revolutionised higher education in TN: Palaniswami

Palaniswami addresses students during Sathyabama Institute’s convocation, says new university would soon come up in Villupuram

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: It was former chief minister MG Ramachandran who revolutionised the field of higher education in Tamil Nadu by permitting self-financing institutions to run engineering and medical colleges, and paving way for several colleges like the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday.

Addressing students during the institute’s 29th convocation through digital platform, the CM congratulated 3,190 undergraduate and postgraduate students, 129 PhD scholars and 20 gold medalists, who received degrees on the occasion. “Sathyabama Institute has consistently helped government school students access quality education. It has also adopted some government schools and provided them technological support,” he said.

Highlighting efforts of the AIADMK-led government, Palaniswami said that since 2011, several government arts and science colleges have been set up to help students pursue higher education at minimal fee. He also said that since 2012, four engineering colleges were inaugurated. “Due to the efforts of our government, Tamil Nadu has reported 49 per cent gross enrolment ratio for higher education, one of the highest in the country,” he said, adding that a new university would soon come up in Villupuram. 

Allaying graduates’ fears in connection with the pandemic crisis, Palaniswami assured students that opportunities were aplenty in the State, despite the Covid situation. “However, I urge you to become entrepreneurs,” he further said. Sathyabama Institute Chancellor Mariazeena Johnson told students that though they earned their degrees on Friday, their education journey had just begun.

Quoting the institute’s founder chancellor Colonel Jeppiaar, she said, “No matter what happens in your life, face it with a smile. Nothing is permanent in this world. When your time comes, serve all equally with respect, gratitude and humility.” Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam, Director Arun Kumar Bhaduri told the students that with the Covid crisis changing norms in all fields, it was crucial for the students to bring innovation to their work. “Adverse effects of the pandemic will take time to heal. Perhaps, this is the nature’s way of telling us to change our work methods and to treat it with more respect,” he said.

