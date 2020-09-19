STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steering panel for AIADMK unlikely for now

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami (File Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 11-member steering committee to guide the ruling AIADMK, which was proposed to be constituted when the faction led by O Panneerselvam merged with the one led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami three years ago, is unlikely to materialise for some more time. 

This was evident from the discussions that lasted for one-and-half hours in the presence of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam at the party headquarters here on Friday. Besides, both the leaders have decided to visit the party headquarters twice a week to meet the functionaries and the cadre to interact with them. 

After the meeting on Friday, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam announced that the AIADMK’s executive committee meeting has been scheduled here for September 28. It will be chaired by the party’s presidium chairman, E Madhusudanan. 

According to sources, while Panneerselvam, as party coordinator, insisted on the formation of the steering committee, Palaniswami was not in favour of it pointing out that it would only lead to unnecessary difference of opinion ahead of the Assembly elections as there would be many aspirants for member posts. Sources also said that though there were intense discussions on certain issues, both the leaders insisted on one point — the functionaries and cadre should stand united in preventing the DMK from coming to power. 

Took NO party decision unilaterally, says EPS

Sources recalled that the party had successfully crossed many hurdles after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and rolled out several welfare schemes. At one point, Palaniswami underscored the point that during the past three years, he never took any decision regarding the party unilaterally and everything was done in consultation with all key leaders.

Apart from the top two leaders, the party’s deputy coordinators KP Munusamy, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakaran spoke at the meeting.  After the meeting, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam closeted for around 20 minutes. Earlier, when Panneerselvam arrived at the AIADMK headquarters, cadre raised slogans hailing him as Jayalalithaa’s political heir and also describing him as her identity. When Palaniswami arrived there, cadre hailed him as the permanent CM, champion of farmers’ cause and ‘Chanakya.’

State govt supporting anti-farmer bills: DMK
Chennai: DMK on Friday said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was supporting BJP-led union government and its anti-farmer legislations. Party president MK Stalin said the AIADMK was supporting the Centre’s bills, which were even opposed by the BJP’s alliance party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), leading to the resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. “The recently passed Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce Bill and Farmers’ Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill would adversely affect farmers,” Stalin alleged.

