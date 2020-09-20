AIADMK functionary hacked to death by armed gang in Chengalpattu

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A former town panchayat president who is also the ruling AIADMK party functionary was hacked to death by a gang in Cheyyur near ECR on Saturday night. The murder is suspected to be fallout of the land dispute the victim had with a few persons.

The deceased Ramachandran (48) alias Arasu of Kolavakkam village was formerly the president of Edaikazhinadu Town Panchayat. The incident occurred when he was going for a walk in his village.

A group of men reached the spot on motorbikes with machetes and on spotting them, Ramachandran tried to flee the spot. However, the gang chased him and hacked him multiple times before fleeing the spot.

The villagers who noticed him lying in a pool of blood rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

On information, Chunambedu police sent his body to Marakkanam government hospital for post-mortem.

Agitated over Ramachandran's death, relatives and villagers gathered on ECR in front of the town panchayat office and staged a protest because of which traffic came to a standstill on the stretch for about

two hours.

Chengalpattu district police superintendent Kannan reached the spot and pacified the protestors after which the protestors dispersed.

Chunambedu police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects with three special teams. Further investigation is on to ascertain the motive of the murder is due to land dispute and previous

enmity.