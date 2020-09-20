Police arrest four minor boys for sexually assaulting nine-year-old girl in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Palamedu police on Saturday arrested four minors on charges of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. The oldest among the accused is 14 years old while the other three are 12 years old.

According to police, the victim is a Class 4 student at a government school. The accused are belong to the same locality.

​On September 16, the victim’s mother returned from work to find the child in tears. When she asked her why she was crying, the child told her mother that the four boys had taken her to a neighbour’s house and sexually assaulted her several times, police said.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's mother, the four boys were booked under Sections 7 and 8 (Sexual assault and punishment), 9 (m) (Aggravated sexual assault on child below the age of 12) and 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and Section 506 (i) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The boys were arrested and investigation is underway.