STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 5,516 COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths in last 24-hours

The total number of samples tested in Tamil Nadu so far stands at 64,74,656 while 62,74,931 people -- or about 8 per cent of the State’s population -- have been tested. 

Published: 20th September 2020 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Disinfectants been sprayed at the Pallavaram wholesale weekly market in Chennai which resumed after 5 months

Disinfectants been sprayed at the Pallavaram wholesale weekly market in Chennai. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has reported 5,516 Covid-19 cases and 60 deaths on Sunday taking the State’s tally to 5,41,993 and toll to 8,811. State now has 46,703 active cases while 4,86,479 patients have been discharged.

Chennai alone recorded 996 cases. The capital district’s neighbours of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 283, 156 and 207 cases respectively. 

Western districts together accounted for 1,685 cases, indicating the current trend in the spread of the virus.

Of these districts, Coimbatore reported the highest number of cases with 568 while Tiruppur reported 169, Salem 291, Nilgiris 130, Dharmapuri 136, Krishngiri 112, Namakkal 131, and Erode 148 cases.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES 

Tamil Nadu tested 86,073 samples and 84,338 people on the day. The total number of samples tested in the State so far stands at 64,74,656 while 62,74,931 people -- or about 8 per cent of the State’s population -- have been tested. 

​Among the deceased, nine did not have any comorbid conditions. 

Meanwhile, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, a private lab in the State has temporarily been removed from the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) list of approved testing labs.

"Due to administrative reasons one private lab, Sri Samraj Health Services Pvt Ltd, Tindivanam, has been removed temporarily from ICMR list of approved labs for COVID-19 testing," the bulletin said.

ALSO WATCH:

More from Tamil Nadu
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu COVID 19 in India
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp