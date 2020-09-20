Tamil Nadu reports 5,516 COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths in last 24-hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has reported 5,516 Covid-19 cases and 60 deaths on Sunday taking the State’s tally to 5,41,993 and toll to 8,811. State now has 46,703 active cases while 4,86,479 patients have been discharged.

Chennai alone recorded 996 cases. The capital district’s neighbours of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 283, 156 and 207 cases respectively.

Western districts together accounted for 1,685 cases, indicating the current trend in the spread of the virus.

Of these districts, Coimbatore reported the highest number of cases with 568 while Tiruppur reported 169, Salem 291, Nilgiris 130, Dharmapuri 136, Krishngiri 112, Namakkal 131, and Erode 148 cases.

Tamil Nadu tested 86,073 samples and 84,338 people on the day. The total number of samples tested in the State so far stands at 64,74,656 while 62,74,931 people -- or about 8 per cent of the State’s population -- have been tested.

​Among the deceased, nine did not have any comorbid conditions.

Meanwhile, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, a private lab in the State has temporarily been removed from the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) list of approved testing labs.

"Due to administrative reasons one private lab, Sri Samraj Health Services Pvt Ltd, Tindivanam, has been removed temporarily from ICMR list of approved labs for COVID-19 testing," the bulletin said.

