TNEB substations to ethical AI blockchain: These are the projects unveiled across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday inaugurated 25 sub-stations of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board in various districts established at a total cost of Rs 353.11 crore, through video conference from the Secretariat.

He also laid the foundation for three water resources projects to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 24.93 crore while declaring open School Education Department buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 49.60 crore.

Palaniswami also handed over a work order for executing Artificial Intelligence-Based Active Grid Network Management System to Bengaluru-based Enzen Global Solutions Private Limited.

This is a first of its kind initiative in the country. The State government has allocated a sum of Rs 6 crore for this project.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for constructing a check-dam across the Vaigai river at a cost of Rs 17.40 crore.

This would be useful in fortifying groundwater table in areas like Ponmeni, Ellis Nagar, Pazhanganatham, SS Colony, Madakkulam and TVS Nagar which fall in Madurai Corporation limits.

Besides, the check-dam ensures storing of 215.89 mcft of water in Madakulam, Keezhamathur and Thuvariman lakes, helping to irrigate 3,360.13 acres of lands here apart from meeting the drinking water needs.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated renovation works for the first branch of Thirumangalam Main Canal at the cost of Rs 6.82 crore. The first branch of the canal, with a length of 6.64 kilometres, irrigated 1,302.97 acres land. Following plaints on damaged canal by farmers, it would now be renovated, said sources.

The CM also inaugurated a new building to mark the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. The building is located within the DPI complex and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 39.90 crore.

He also inaugurated school buildings, labs, etc., at five higher secondary schools in the districts of Coimbatore, Kallakurichi, Theni, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram.

The CM also handed over appointment orders to seven persons who have been recruited as junior assistants in the Public Works Department.

In all, 148 persons have been appointed as junior assistants. He also inaugurated an in-patient ward for large animals and a room for animal care-takers (Rs 90 lakh) at Veterinary College and Research Institute (VCRI) campus in Tirunelveli and Kunthukal fishing jetty at Mandapam panchayat in Ramanathapuram.

25 TNEB sub-stations

The sub-stations are located in Erode, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Tiruchy and Vellore. They include the ones located at N Mettupalayam (Erode – Rs 10.161 crore), Sankarapuram (Kallakurichi – Rs 177.93 crore), Sengathurai and Mahatma Gandhi Road (Coimbatore – Rs 27.07 crore), Minnampalli, Moongilpadi and Ganapathipalayam (Salem – Rs 34.75 crore).