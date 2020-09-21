STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

After action against cop, family of Thoothukudi murder victim accepts his body

Tamil Nadu government transferred the case to the CB-CID while AIADMK expelled the party functionary accused of murdering the man.

Published: 21st September 2020 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Selvan's body being received by his relatives at Tirunelveli government hospital. (PHOTO | V.KARTHIKALAGU, EPS)

Selvan's body being received by his relatives at Tirunelveli government hospital. (PHOTO | V.KARTHIKALAGU, EPS)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The family of 28-year-old T Selvan, who was beaten to death on September 17, finally received his body on Monday after Tirunelveli Deputy Inspector General (DIG) placed under suspension police inspector Harikrishnan, who is accused of having a hand in his death. 

Selvan was allegedly murdered by former AIADMK commerce wing secretary Thirumanavel and his supporters over a property dispute.

The body was laid to rest in Chokkankudiyiruppu at Sathankulam Taluk. While the State government has transferred the case from Thisayanvilai police station to the CB-CID, the AIADMK expelled Thirumanavel from the party.

In her complaint, Selvan's mother T Elisabeth said Thirumanavel had influenced Thattarmadam police inspector Harikrishnan to frame Selvan and his brothers Bangaru Rajan and Peter Raja in a case in order to grab their 1.75-acres of agricultural land. 

The victim's family refused to receive the body for four days, claiming that the police were trying to let the suspects escape. Meanwhile, the postmortem examination on the victim's body was conducted in the presence of three doctors on Saturday. The examination was videographed.

Though an FIR was registered against Harikrishnan and Thirumanavel, the Thisayanvillai police did not arrest them. This triggered a protest led by DMK’s Tiruchendur MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan in Chokkankudiyiruppu near Thattarmadam on Sunday evening. 

​As the agitation intensified, Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nanduri and Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar held talks with the protesters on Monday.

Nanduri said that as per Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's order, the case was transferred to CB-CID for a “fair probe”. 

“The chief minister also ordered for a patta land with a solar-powered house, widow pension and a government job for Selvan's wife. Moreover, a detailed report on the condition of the bereaved family has been sent to the chief minister, recommending a suitable compensation,” he said. 

Jeyakumar assured that the property dispute would be settled and the allegation of false cases would be probed.
​ 
Two held for damaging MLA's car

Unidentified persons damaged Anitha Radhakrishnan's car in Thandapathu near Tiruchendur at around 1.30 am on Monday. Based on CCTV camera footage, Meignanapuram police arrested two supporters of Thirumanavel -- S Jinnah (27) and G Selvanayagam (47). The suspects are part of a caste organisation too.

More from Tamil Nadu
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK T Selvan
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp