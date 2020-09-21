STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami, others condole death of Jaishankar’s mother

I pray the Almighty give Dr S Jaishankar strength and fortitude to withstand this personal loss, he wrote.

Published: 21st September 2020 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK president MK Stalin condoled the death of Sulochana Subramanyam, mother of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday tweeted,” My deepest condolences to Hon’ble Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar Ji on the sudden demise of his mother Smt Sulochana Subrahmanyam.

I pray the Almighty give Dr S Jaishankar strength and fortitude to withstand this personal loss. May her soul rest in peace.” Deputy CM O Panneerselvam stated, “I express my heartfelt condolences over the demise of Smt Sulochana Subrahmanyam, mother of Hon Union Minister Dr S Jaishankar @ DrSJaishankar ji. I pray to the Almighty for her soul to rest in peace.” DMK president MK Stalin tweeted on Sunday, “My heartfelt condolences to Thiru Dr S Jaishankar and his family on the demise of Mrs Sulochana Subrahmanyam. I wish you strength in this difficult time.”

More from Tamil Nadu
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp