CM Palaniswami, others condole death of Jaishankar’s mother

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK president MK Stalin condoled the death of Sulochana Subramanyam, mother of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday tweeted,” My deepest condolences to Hon’ble Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar Ji on the sudden demise of his mother Smt Sulochana Subrahmanyam.

I pray the Almighty give Dr S Jaishankar strength and fortitude to withstand this personal loss. May her soul rest in peace.” Deputy CM O Panneerselvam stated, “I express my heartfelt condolences over the demise of Smt Sulochana Subrahmanyam, mother of Hon Union Minister Dr S Jaishankar @ DrSJaishankar ji. I pray to the Almighty for her soul to rest in peace.” DMK president MK Stalin tweeted on Sunday, “My heartfelt condolences to Thiru Dr S Jaishankar and his family on the demise of Mrs Sulochana Subrahmanyam. I wish you strength in this difficult time.”