STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK, allies demand withdrawal of farm bills, to stage protests across Tamil Nadu on September 28

The passage of bills has once again put a question mark on 'federalism' besides pushing poor farmers to a state of suffering, a resolution adopted at the meeting of DMK and its allies said.

Published: 21st September 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Members of CPI(M) protest against the farmers bill in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The DMK and its allies on Monday decided to stage protests across Tamil Nadu on September 28 to urge the Centre to take back the farm bills passed in Parliament.

A meet held at DMK headquarters here, presided by the Dravidian party chief M K Stalin, said the protest is to condemn the ruling AIADMK government as well which is lending a helping hand to the Centre on the matter.

The passage of bills has once again put a question mark on "federalism" besides pushing poor farmers to a state of suffering, a resolution adopted at the meeting of DMK and its allies said.

The bills pave the way for the "anti-social activity of hoarding farm produce," and its passage in the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote without division was autocratic and trampled Parliamentary conventions, the resolution alleged.

The protest planned for next week is aimed at urging the Union government to withdraw the bills that have been adopted in Parliament, it said.

"This meeting places on record its strong opposition to the farm bills passed by the Centre which is against the farmers, farm labourers, consumers and the general public and which would cause a setback to progress of agriculture," the resolution said.

Also, it condemned the Centre for passage of bills in the Rajya Sabha in "violation" of rules and the AIADMK for its support to the bills.

The bills that have been passed "interferes" in the "independent" agriculture markets and affected its natural functioning paving the way for a situation in which even the Minimum Support Price would be a "question mark," and also imperilled food security, the resolution claimed.

The meet lent its support for farmers call for a 'Bharath Bandh' on September 25 and endorsed views that the Centre's initaitves pushed the farmers towards big private players.

It imposed a "model" that has already "failed" in Bihar which had abolished Agricultural Produce Market Committees, the DMK and its allies said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, State secretaries of CPI (M) and CPI, K Balakrishnan and R Mutharasan respectively took part.

Also, Indian Union Muslim Leagues's former MP Abdul Rahman, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M H Jawahirullah, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary, E R Easwaran, Dravidar Kazhagam treasurer V Kumaresan and Indiya Jananayaga Katchi chief Ravi Pachamuthu participated.

The parties urged all sections of people, farmers bodies and traders to take part in the protest.

On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

A third bill, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that seeks to remove commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onion, and potatoes from the list of essential commodities and will do away with the imposition of stock holding limits, is to be moved separately in the upper house.

All the three bills have already been passed by Lok Sabha.

More from Tamil Nadu
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK M K Stalin Farm Bills
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp