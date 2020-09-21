STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fish landing centre opens in Ramnad

On behalf of the Fisheries Department, the centre was constructed at Kundhukal village at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

Published: 21st September 2020 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Palaniswami inaugurating fish landing centre in Ramanathapuram district through video-conference facility

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday inaugurated a fish landing centre in Ramanathapuram district and various buildings across the State through video- conference facility, from the secretariat.

On behalf of the Fisheries Department, the centre was constructed at Kundhukal village at a cost of Rs 70 crore. Palaniswami also inaugurated fish landing centres at Kasimedu in Chennai (Rs 10.50 crore), Annamalaichery in Thiruvallur district (Rs 4.4 crore), and fish farms in various districts. Several buildings constructed on behalf of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) across the State were also officially opened by the chief minister.

The buildings were constructed at a cost of Rs 102.63 crore. Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar, Minister for Animal Husbandry K Radhakrishnan, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udhayakumar and Chief Secretary K Shanmugam were also present on the occasion.

Velumani felicitated as sewage board bags award
Chennai: With the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) bagging the SKOCH Award 2020 recently, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday felicitated Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani for the achievement. The CMWSSB won the SKOCH Award gold in Digital India category for its implementation of ‘Dial for Water 2.0’ project during the 2019 drought and it also bagged the National Water Innovation Award from ‘Elets National Water Innovation Summit-2020’ for converting granite queries into rainwater storage points. Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and other officials took part in the event.

CM visits deferred 
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s visit to three southern districts has been deferred as he has to attend a video-conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23. To review Covid- 19 prevention measures and inaugurating completed projects and laying stones for new schemes, the CM had planned to visit Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi on September 22, and Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar districts on September 23, but PM Modi has convened a meeting with Chief Ministers on September 23. Following which, the visits will be rescheduled. The CM will visit Ramanathapuram on September 22 and return to Chennai in the evening. The visit to other districts will be announced later.

Renovated govt observation home thrown open 
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday inaugurated the renovated government observation home for boys and girls, Kellys, in Chennai through video-conference facility. On behalf of the Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme, Kellys was renovated at the cost of Rs 4.40 crore on 1,554 sq.m. Palaniswami officially opened 12 rooms for girls, a dining hall with kitchen, multipurpose hall, doctor’s room, reverse osmosis plant, CCTV cameras and a sewage treatment plant, among others. The CM also handed over appointment orders to seven junior assistants in the Social Welfare Department. Minister for Social Welfare Department V Saroja, Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar and Chief Secretary K Shanmugam were also present on the occasion.

EPS unveils upgraded TNSKILL website
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday launched the upgraded website of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and signed MoUs with various companies for providing free training to job seekers. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Labour and Employment department, the TNSKILL website was upgraded as a Multilingual Integrated Skill Analytical and E-governance
System at a cost of Rs 2 crore. The MoUs were signed with companies, including Ramco Cements Limited and Coursera, a digital learning portal based in the US. Around 50,000 jobless youth in the state is expected to benefit under this initiative. Minister for Labour Nilofer Kafeel, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and other officials were present on the occasion.

More from Tamil Nadu
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fish Landing Centre
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp