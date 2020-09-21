Karnataka cops told to bring evidence for questioning anyone in the Shoolagiri area

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The Shoolagiri police reportedly questioned the Karnataka police on Sunday and asked them to bring evidence, including CCTV footage before enquiring anyone in the Shoolagiri area.

This move comes after the pawnbrokers in the regions filed a complaint with the Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police, alleging that the Karnataka police were questioning and harassing them about petty robbery cases in their state.

According to the police source, a team of Ramamoorthy Nagar police from Karnataka allegedly reached Athimugam village near Berigai to on Friday to enquire a pawnbroker about the stolen jewellery.

Karnataka police claimed that they arrested a thief who stole a chain last year from Veppanahalli under the Ramamoorthy Nagar police station and claimed that he sold the ornament to the pawnbroker at Athimugam village. With this lead, the Karnataka police reached the pawnbroker and asked him several questions related to the crime.

It was alleged that the Karnataka State police have done this earlier in the past as well. Irked over this, the residents along with several pawnbrokers filed a complaint with the Shoolagiri police. They urged the police to not harass the public without any evidence.

Taking a cue from the complaint, the Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadhar reportedly asked Shoolagiri Inspector of Police Muthu Krishnan to enquire about the issue.

According to Muthu Krishnan, "The Karnataka police were questioned and asked to bring evidence that proves that the gold ornament was sold at that particular pawnshop before they start questioning the shopkeepers. They are also asked to inform the local police before conducting any enquiry."