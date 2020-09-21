STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Karnataka cops told to bring evidence for questioning anyone in the Shoolagiri area

According to the police source, a team of Ramamoorthy Nagar police from Karnataka allegedly reached Athimugam village near Berigai to on Friday to enquire a pawnbroker about the stolen jewellery.

Published: 21st September 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The Shoolagiri police reportedly questioned the Karnataka police on Sunday and asked them to bring evidence, including CCTV footage before enquiring anyone in the Shoolagiri area.

This move comes after the pawnbrokers in the regions filed a complaint with the Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police, alleging that the Karnataka police were questioning and harassing them about petty robbery cases in their state.

According to the police source, a team of Ramamoorthy Nagar police from Karnataka allegedly reached Athimugam village near Berigai to on Friday to enquire a pawnbroker about the stolen jewellery.

Karnataka police claimed that they arrested a thief who stole a chain last year from Veppanahalli under the Ramamoorthy Nagar police station and claimed that he sold the ornament to the pawnbroker at Athimugam village. With this lead, the Karnataka police reached the pawnbroker and asked him several questions related to the crime.

It was alleged that the Karnataka State police have done this earlier in the past as well. Irked over this, the residents along with several pawnbrokers filed a complaint with the Shoolagiri police. They urged the police to not harass the public without any evidence.

Taking a cue from the complaint, the Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadhar reportedly asked Shoolagiri Inspector of Police Muthu Krishnan to enquire about the issue.

According to Muthu Krishnan, "The Karnataka police were questioned and asked to bring evidence that proves that the gold ornament was sold at that particular pawnshop before they start questioning the shopkeepers. They are also asked to inform the local police before conducting any enquiry."

More from Tamil Nadu
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCTV footage Karnataka police Shoolagiri Krishnagiri robbery
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp