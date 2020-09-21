STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu submits road map for electric vehicles to NGT

Published: 21st September 2020 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo| PTI)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Moving a step closer to creating the infrastructure for electric vehicles in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has submitted an action plan to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), detailing the measures it plans to take up for a smooth transition to electric-powered vehicles.

This comes almost a year after the state unveiled its Electric Vehicle Policy-2019 which focuses on creating charging infrastructure and attracting start-ups. As per the plan which was submitted to the NGT by Principal Secretary and Transport Commissioner TS Jawahar, the government plans to give 100 per cent tax exemption and waive off permit fees for all electric vehicles (EV) attached to educational institutions till December 2022.

Jawahar said the government was making efforts to set up grid-charging stations at six major cities — Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai, Salem and Tirunelveli. “The charging stations will be set up at every 25 km along both national and state highways. Also, EV-related industries will be provided 100 per cent exemption from electricity tax till December 31, 2025, and stamp duty exemption during purchase of land,” the official said. The transport authorities said the state is planning to attract Rs 50,000-crore investment under the EV Policy - 2019 and in the next decade all autos and taxis in six major cities will be converted to EVs.

Meanwhile, transport authorities said the state is planning to attract Rs 50,000-crore investment under the favourable EV Policy - 2019 and in the next decade all autos, taxis and app-based transport aggregators in the six major cities will be converted to EVs. Besides, around 1,000 EV buses will be introduced every year and private operators will be encouraged to shift to electric-powered buses.

In another important development, the Indian Oil Corporation has come up with a new project, making available CBG (Compressed Biogas) in Salem and Namakkal districts for use in automobiles. The CBG is produced from biomass/waste sources which has calorific value and other properties similar to CNG and can be used as an alternative renewable automotive fuel. "Being a green gas and also environment friendly, it promotes rural economy and development, contributing to nation's growth. The government has decided to grant permission for conversion of petrol vehicles to CBG," officials told TNIE.

Scrapping of old vehicles
The Central government is actively considering a scraping policy throughout the country. Once the guidelines are received, the state government will follow, said transport commissioner TS Jawahar before the NGT. As per the available statistics from 1961 to 2019, the vehicular population of the state, both transport and non-transport, is around 2.90 crore, of which 23 per cent vehicles were registered between 1961 to 2004. Only 10.4 per cent of these vehicles ply on road. The remaining 77 per cent of vehicles have been registered since 2004.

Compressed biogas in Salem, Namakkal
