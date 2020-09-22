41-year-old Kalpana laid to rest at Kozhikamuthi camp

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 41-year-old female elephant, Kalpana, trained and maintained at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in Ulanthy Forest Range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) died due to age-related ailments at the camp on Monday morning.

The animal was sick and was unable to stand on her own during the last two months. Despite administering treatment, the health condition of the animal saw no improvements.

The forest department officials and the mahout paid floral tributes to the departed animal.

Deputy Director of ATR S Arokiyaraj Xavier said, "Kalpana was captured in 2004 when she started targeting farmlands in Sethumadai forest boundaries and after she was brought to Kozhikamuthi elephant camp where she was tamed."

While trained male elephants would be engaged to chase away the wild animals and other activities, the official said, female elephants would be used for assisting the department in improving tourism-related activities.

"Kalpana was carrying tourists on her shoulders as part of elephant safari inside the forest in Topslip. The animal was also friendly with the captured elephants when they were brought to the camp," he said.

Suyambu reaches Kozhikamuthi camp

Meanwhile, Suymabu, a trained male elephant maintained at Chadivayal elephant camp was sent back to Kozhikamuthi elephant camp where he was maintained earlier. Similarly, Venkatesh, another elephant maintained at Chadivayal elephant camp will also be sent back to Kozhikamuthi in the coming days.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Coimbatore Circle) I Anwardeen said, "A year ago, two Kumkis Suyambu and Venkatesh from Kozhikamuthi elephant camp were brought to Chadivayal elephant camp near Coimbatore to deal the man-animal conflict. These two elephants were used in chasing away the wild elephants in the Coimbatore forest division."