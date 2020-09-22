AI roped in to invigilate final year online exams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: No masks, movements, headphones and companions while writing the exams, says Anna University in the students’ user manual for final semester exams that will be held online from Tuesday. Students will commence their viva voce on Tuesday while their written exams will begin from Thursday. The exams will follow the objective pattern with multiple-choice-based questions (MCQs).

Students can appear for exams from their homes, for the first time, using devices such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets with internet, camera and microphone facilities.Further, students have been asked to sit in a quiet room. “Please make sure that there is no noise around you during the examination, otherwise Artificial Intelligence (AI) will detect and capture the same as deviation,” said the candidate user manual issued by the varsity.

It added, “The system uses Artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and record face emotions, eye movements and all activities, without any hindrance to the examinations. “In addition to auto proctoring by the online examination system, invigilators will continuously monitor the students during the examination.

Presence of any other person in the room is prevented and movement is also barred. The exam will not be an open-book type and the students who turned or looked away received warning during the mock test.

Students have also been asked not to wear mask to prevent any malpractice. In case of disconnection of network/power failure, it can be resumed by logging in after 3 minutes from the instance of interruption.

Using headphones and bluetooth devices and noise cancellation during the examination will be considered as malpractice.