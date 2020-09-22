STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AI roped in to invigilate final year online exams

Students can appear for exams from their homes, for the first time, using devices such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets with internet, camera and microphone facilities.

Published: 22nd September 2020 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: No masks, movements, headphones and companions while writing the exams, says Anna University in the students’ user manual for final semester exams that will be held online from Tuesday. Students will commence their viva voce on Tuesday while their written exams will begin from Thursday. The exams will follow the objective pattern with multiple-choice-based questions (MCQs). 

Students can appear for exams from their homes, for the first time, using devices such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets with internet, camera and microphone facilities.Further, students have been asked to sit in a quiet room. “Please make sure that there is no noise around you during the examination, otherwise Artificial Intelligence (AI) will detect and capture the same as deviation,” said the candidate user manual issued by the varsity.

It added, “The system uses Artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and record face emotions, eye movements and all activities, without any hindrance to the examinations. “In addition to auto proctoring by the online examination system, invigilators will continuously monitor the students during the examination.

Presence of any other person in the room is prevented and movement is also barred. The exam will not be an open-book type and the students who turned or looked away received warning during the mock test. 
Students have also been asked not to wear mask to prevent any malpractice. In case of disconnection of network/power failure, it can be resumed by logging in after 3 minutes from the instance of interruption. 
Using headphones and bluetooth devices and noise cancellation during the examination will be considered as malpractice.

More from Tamil Nadu
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online exams AI
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp