EPS flags off e-autos; 5K women to get jobs

Launch comes after the State govt signed an MoU in 2019 for converting petrol-run auto rickshaws into electric

Published: 22nd September 2020 04:29 AM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami after launching 13 variants of M-Auto, manufactured by M-Auto Electric Mobility, in Chennai on Monday | P JAWAHAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday flagged off 13 variants of M-Auto, manufactured by M-Auto Electric Mobility. An official release said at an investor meet at Dubai in 2019, the State government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for converting auto rickshaws run on petrol into those run on electricity with an investment of `100 crore.

Following this, M Auto Electric Mobility has introduced 13 new variants of M-Auto with an investment of `140 crore to provide employment opportunities to 5,000 persons. These autorickshaws have CCTV cameras, GPS facility, panic button, tab etc. Moreover, most of these auto rickshaws have women chauffeurs.

EPS orders release of water from Vaigai dam
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday ordered release of water for irrigation from Vaigai dam from September 27. Water will be released for 120 days. This would help irrigate 1,05,002 acres in Madurai, Dindigul and Sivaganga districts.

CM, Deputy CM greet women sub-lieutenants
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam on Monday congratulated sub-lieutenants Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh for being the first women airborne combatants. “My hearty congratulations to both of them. They have proved that women are capable of scaling challenging heights,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Over 1.6L applied for inclusion in poll rolls
Chennai: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday said that as many as 1,66,408 people have applied for inclusion of their names into electoral rolls, till September 20. Similarly, over 2.37 lakh have applied for deletion of their names due to various reasons such as shifting of residences, etc. In all, as many as 5,51,408 forms have been received from people requesting various changes. Also, 56,000 duplicate entries were found in the rolls.

Secretariat staff to get QR-coded identity card
Chennai: Soon, employees at the Secretariat will be given multi-purpose identity cards with QR code. The process has already started with the staff’s photographs being taken. Currently, there are over 6,000 staff working at the Secretariat. The card would be issued to those in agriculture, transport, school education and public department, in the first phase.

DMK MP submits plea to defer examinations
Chennai: DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson on Monday submitted a representation to Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, urging him to defer various exams which have been scheduled by various service commissions of the Union government. He said that various difficulties would be faced by aspirants if the exams are conducted.

Five TN IAS officers promoted as Chief Secys
Chennai: The government on Monday promoted five senior IAS officers of 1990 Batch to Chief Secretary Grade. They are Vibhu Nayar (CMD, TANSI), K Phanindra Reddy (Commissioner of Rev Admn), M Saikumar (Secretary-I to Chief Minister), P Sivasankaran (Commissioner of Urban Land Ceiling and Urban Land Tax) and TS Jawahar (Transport Commissioner).

More from Tamil Nadu
