Parents of special kids anxious about exams

Aadhithya MS By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Exam season is an anxious time for both the students and parents, more so for parents of children with special needs.Parents of children with special needs who wrote the board exams along with private candidates said that they struggled to prepare their wards. Some opted out stating that safety of their children was more important than any exam during the pandemic.

The parents had submitted petitions in High Court asking class 10 examinations be cancelled for children with special needs. The state government cancelled exam for all students, but not for those taking the exams in private and not affiliated with schools. The parents said that the children were not in touch with subjects as there was a long gap due to the pandemic and many were not trained to wear masks as they stayed indoors during the lockdown.

One of the appellant, B Malathi mother of Vignesh Kartheshwaran, who has cerebral palsy did not send her ward to take the exam. Speaking to TNIE she said, “My child’s life is more important than anything else at this testing time.” A parent whose child wrote the exam complained that the scribe was found scolding the student.

S Martin, activist and an advocate associated with special children told TNIE, “The students aren’t going to take competetive exams like UPSC, JEE or NEET. All they need is some recognition and confidence. Denying them this satisfaction while regular school going children are passed without exams is not right.”