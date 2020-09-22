STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Parents of special kids anxious about exams

Exam season is an anxious time for both the students and parents, more so for parents of children with special needs.

Published: 22nd September 2020 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Aadhithya MS
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Exam season is an anxious time for both the students and parents, more so for parents of children with special needs.Parents of children with special needs who wrote the board exams along with private candidates said that they struggled to prepare their wards. Some opted out stating that safety of their children was more important than any exam during the pandemic.

The parents had submitted petitions in High Court asking class 10 examinations be cancelled for children with special needs. The state government cancelled exam for all students, but not for those taking the exams in private and not affiliated with schools. The parents said that the children were not in touch with subjects as there was a long gap due to the pandemic and many were not trained to wear masks as they stayed indoors during the lockdown.

One of the appellant, B Malathi mother of Vignesh Kartheshwaran, who has cerebral palsy did not send her ward to take the exam. Speaking to TNIE she said, “My child’s life is more important than anything else at this testing time.” A parent whose child wrote the exam complained that the scribe was found scolding the student. 

S Martin, activist and an advocate associated with special children told TNIE, “The students aren’t going to take competetive exams like UPSC, JEE or NEET. All they need is some recognition and confidence. Denying them this satisfaction while regular school going children are passed without exams is not right.”

More from Tamil Nadu
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
special kids
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp