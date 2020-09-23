STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

139 trees to be chopped down for extension of Tiruchy-Karur road

The ongoing road extension work on the Tiruchy-Karur highway is set to alter the entire landscape of the stretch, with a total of 139 trees are expected chopped off for the extension purpose.

Published: 23rd September 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayakumar Madala 
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The ongoing road extension work on the Tiruchy-Karur highway is set to alter the entire landscape of the stretch, with a total of 139 trees are expected chopped off for the extension purpose.

In order to ease the traffic congestion on the stretch, earlier this year the State highway department started the extension work on the 11-km stretch of the Tiruchy-Karur highway from the Kodamurathi bridge to Mukkombu barrage. While the extension work has remained a long-pending demand of the residents and motorists, it will adversely impact the environment as the department is set to chop off over 100 trees, most of them are Tamarind trees, which are as old as 100 years.

K Neelamegam, Secretary, Thaneeer, an NGO that works on environmental issues, said, "The Tiruchy-Karur highway is the only stretch in and around the city that has a green cover. Instead of cutting the trees, the highway department should explore opportunities to transplant trees at some other location."

For instance, in Allur village alone, over 40 trees, including a few 100-year-old Tamarind trees, would be chopped off to pave way for road extension. While the sources said that the consent to cut the trees was from the revenue department, a few Tiruchiites allege that the trees are being  chopped off indiscriminately as saplings would also be razed.

Dr Kamal, a regular commuter on the stretch, said, "The trees are being cut indiscriminately on the entire stretch irrespective whether it is a sapling or a well-rooted trees. Cutting down these many trees would also weaken the bunds of the Cauvery river resulting of flood situation in the city."

When contacted, a senior official from the highway department said, "For now, we were unable to transplant the tree or find out any other alternative. As per the court direction, fresh saplings would be planted once the extension work is completed."

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road extension work Tiruchy-Karur highway Trees
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp