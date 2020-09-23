STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Covid patients die during power failure at Tirupur GH

Kin allege negligence, officials say oxygen lines had power backup

A health staff collecting nasal swab sample from a girl at a fever camp in Coimbatore on Tuesday | U RAKESH KUMAR

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The relatives of two Covid-19 patients who died at Government Tirupur Hospital on Tuesday morning alleged that the deaths were caused by a disruption in oxygen supply due to power failure.  However, Tirupur Collector K Vijaya Karthikeyan refuted the allegations saying that the oxygen supply was not affected as it had power backup.

According to sources, Kowravan (59), a resident of Venkateshpuram, and Yasodha (67), a resident of Muruganandapuram, were tested positive and admitted to the Covid-19 isolation ward of the hospital a few days ago. On Tuesday morning, there was a power failure at the hospital, including in the isolation ward, sources said, adding that it was during that time that the duo suffered breathing difficulties and passed away in the afternoon.

Soon after relatives alleged medical negligence, the Collector along with the dean of Tirupur Medical College and Hospital Valli Sathiyamoorthy and a team of officials inspected the hospital. Speaking to media persons, the Collector said, “The work for the under-construction medical college was underway on the hospital premises.

During the work, an earthmover reportedly damaged a power cable. As a result, the power supply was disrupted for 40 minutes since around 11 am.” However, the official said, the oxygen lines were not disrupted as there was a power backup facility.  “The two patients, who had already suffered severe problems, passed away during this time. Apart from this, we have issued notices to the contractor and will be initiating action against site supervisors and civil engineers for causing the damages,” Karthikeyan said.

Politicians condemn twin deaths
Chennai: DMK president and others have condemned the death of two patients in the Tirupur hospital. In a statement, Stalin said the patients were undergoing treatment in the ICU and died of suffocation following sudden power failure. TMC president GK Vasan also condoled the deaths and urged the state government to ensure proper functioning of equipment in GHs. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran urged the CM to take stringent action against persons responsible for the tragedy

