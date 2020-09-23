STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore: 4-year-old girl raped by POCSO accused

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old construction worker was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. Police sources said that the suspect, a native of Villupuram, has been booked under provisions of the POCSO Act for the second time within 12 months.

Sources identified the suspect as a native of Villupuram. A few years ago, he settled in Palladam with his family members. Later, he moved to a rental house at Masakalipalayam in Coimbatore for work. Meanwhile, the man reportedly sexually assaulted the child, who was playing near his rental house on September 17. The incident came to light when the victim’s parents approached a private hospital after the child’s health condition became abnormal.

Based on the doctor’s report, a case was registered and the suspect was arrested under sections of 5 (l),(m) (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act, and section 376 (AB) (punishment for rape on a woman under twelve years of age) of the Indian Penal Code on Monday. 

During an inquiry, he confessed to the crime, sources added. It may be noted that the suspect was booked in October 2019 for allegedly impregnating a 15-year-old girl from Tirupur on the pretext of marrying her. He came out of the jail on bail in January 2020, the police said.

In another case, a 17-year-old boy from Rathinapuri was arrested on Monday for allegedly abducting a minor girl on the pretext of marrying her and sexually assaulting her. The issue came to light after the 16-year-old girl went missing from her house on September 15.

Based on her parents’ complaint, the Rathinapuri police registered a case and launched an inquiry. Meanwhile, the girl was rescued from the boy at Gandhipuram Bus Stand on Monday when the duo returned from Ramanathapuram district. After an inquiry, the suspect was arrested under sections 5 (l) and 6 of the POCSO Act and was sent to a juvenile home.

