STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Crude flows into samba paddy field as ONGC pipe develops leak at Erukkattur village in TN

Dhanasekaran, a farmer from Erukkattur village near Tiruvarur taluk had cultivated samba paddy in five acres of land in the village.

Published: 23rd September 2020 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

The crude oil spilled from a leaking ONGC into a samba paddy field at Eru Kattur village near Tiruvarur.

The crude oil spilled from a leaking ONGC into a samba paddy field at Eru Kattur village near Tiruvarur. Express Photo

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: After an ONGC pipeline carrying crude petroleum oil developed a leak, the oil flowed into the samba paddy field of a farmer at Erukkattur village near Tiruvarur.

According to sources Dhanasekaran, a farmer from Erukkattur village near Tiruvarur taluk had cultivated samba paddy in five acres of land in the village. On Tuesday night when Dhanasekaran went to his field to irrigate his samba paddy, he was shocked to see crude oil spreading in one acre of his field with a young samba paddy crop.

Farmer Dhanasekaran with the young Samba paddy affected by the crude oil spill from ONGC pipe line in his field at Eru Kattur near Tiruvarur on Tuesday night. (Express Photo)

He surmised that the spread was due to the crude oil leak from the pipes laid down underneath the field for transporting the crude oil explored by ONGC at the Kamalapuram oil well. He immediately contacted the revenue and ONGC officials. Following this on Wednesday the officials of ONGC arrived at the spot and started removing the oil.

The farmer Dhanasekaran sought compensation from the ONGC. When contacted A P Rajasekaran, corporate communications in charge of Cauvery Asset, ONGC Karaikal told TNIE that a pinhole leakage had developed in one of the pipes taking crude oil from Kamalapuram oil well to the Early Production System (EPS), Kamalapuram.

Once the leakage was identified, the valve through which the oil is sent to the pipe was closed and the leakage in the pipe would be set right soon, he said. He further added the officials of the Land acquisition department of the ONGC would inspect the spot and based on their survey the compensation would be calculated and will be paid to the farmer. 

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
samba paddy Crude oil samba paddy Erukkattur village ONGC pipeline
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp