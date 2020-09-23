Disburse pending IGST dues, TN tells Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government on Tuesday renewed its demand for early disbursal of IGST due of Rs 4,321 crore. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar reiterated this at a meeting of the Group of Ministers appointed for IGST settlement. He said the dues pending for 2017-18 were yet to be disbursed.

The Group of Ministers was formed in the 37th GST council meeting, to make recommendations regarding settlement of IGST dues to States. Jayakumar said the recommendations should be discussed in forthcoming meetings and dues to TN be disbursed expeditiously.